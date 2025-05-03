Missions Fight Back Saturday Night

May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Missions snapped Corpus Christi's three-game win streak with a 4-1 victory Friday night before 4,178 fans at Wolff Stadium.

The lone Hooks marker came in the first as Pascanel Ferreras smoked a triple over the head of rehabbing Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill. Zach Cole was the next hitter and smacked a single into right for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

Cole has hit safely in four of the last five games.

First up to bat, Ferreras hits a triple! pic.twitter.com/C3Ji05kxqQ - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 4, 2025

Jackson Nezuh began his fourth Double-A start by holding San Antonio to two singles over four scoreless innings. The Missions rallied in the fifth, sending eight men to bat to score three runs. Joshua Mears began the barrage with a long homer to left to lead off the frame.

Alimber Santa, pitching on his 22nd birthday, struck out four and dispatched six of the seven Missions he faced in a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Santa, blanking foes in seven of nine outings on the year, has struck out 16 against two runs, three walks, and 12 hits in 17.2 innings.

The Missions, who held the Hooks to six baserunners, plated an insurance run in the eighth.

The Hooks, 5-3 in their last eight games, came claim the six-game series with a triumph in the Sunday afternoon finale.

