Hooks Return with Fireworks, Arrighetti Bobbles, Mother's Day Caps & More

May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is back at Whataburger Field for a six-game stand against the Midland RockHounds Tuesday, May 6 through Sunday, May 11.

Following a sold-out Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, May 8 is Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Also enjoy Three Dollar Thursday with discounts on draft beet and frozen margaritas. Then delight in Bud Light Friday Fireworks as we light the South Texas sky after the May 9 ballgame.

The weekend also features your Hooks wearing special Bull Rider themed jerseys Friday and Saturday nights. Fans can bid on player-worn jerseys at cchooks.com/auction. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Additional information will be posted on Hooks social media outlets.

Saturday, May 10, the first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles receive a Spencer Arrighetti Spaghetti Hooks Bobblehead, thanks to Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair. The festivities close Sunday at 5:05 PM with a Mother's Day Cap giveaway from Driscoll Health Plan.

Mom and the fam are always front-and-center on Sundays with H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

Majesty Outdoors is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, May 6 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:05 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 7 vs. Midland RockHounds: 11:05 am (gates open 9:35 am)

- SOLD OUT!!!

- Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 8 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Ingleside Chamber Night

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 9 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 10 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Spencer Arrighetti Spaghetti Hooks Bobblehead presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair

- Boy Scout Night

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 11 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- First 1,000 moms receive a Hooks Mother's Day Cap presented by Driscoll Health Plan

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

