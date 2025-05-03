Wichita Falls to Frisco

May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge dropped a 5-2 contest to the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. After Frisco scored four straight runs over the first three innings, the Wind Surge could not find a consistent answer to work back into the game.

The trio of Michael Martinez, Jarret Whorff, and Joel Cesar limited the RoughRiders lineup to just an earned run on four hits throughout the final four and one-third innings of the night. Martinez struck out three men over his four outs, while Whorff threw his fourth total and third straight multi-inning appearance out of the bullpen for Wichita in 2025.

Aaron Zavala opened the bottom of the first on a solo home run off the top of the right field wall. Three more followed for Frisco over the second and third innings on a fielder's choice, a sacrifice fly by Frainyer Chavez, and an RBI double courtesy of Cooper Johnson.

Ben Ross, who had three hits last night, muscled a homer, his second of the season, over the wall in left center in the top of the fourth, 4-1 RoughRiders.

Runners reached and remained stranded on both sides until the bottom of the eighth, when Johnson slid home safely on a passed ball. Jorel Ortega then began the top of the ninth with a long ball, number two on the year, down the left field line.

Following Ortega's blast, the next three consecutive hitters fell on a pair of infield popouts and a groundout to end the game in a 4-2 loss.

Ricky Castro lost his second game of the season, surrendering four runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts over three and two-thirds innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko has reached base in 21 straight games after being hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth.

Ben Ross and Jorel Ortega become the eighth and ninth Wind Surge hitters with multiple home runs this season.

Wichita is now 8-3 against teams out of the Texas League South Division.

Jarret Whorff has thrown three straight multi-inning appearances out of the bullpen with the Wind Surge this season.

Tomorrow is the lone Sunday regular season game Wichita will play at a 4:05 PM Central start time.

The Wind Surge finish the series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, May 4, at 4:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

