Ortiz's Homer Fuels Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Wind Surge

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed 3-2 over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night from Riders Field in front of a season-high 8,042 fans.

Frisco's lone extra-base hit proved to be the difference. In the bottom of the third, Abimelec Ortiz smashed a two-run homer, his third of the season, to put the Riders (15-10) up 2-0.

Wichita (15-10) then answered in the top of the fourth when Noah Cardenas roped an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Alejandro Osuna rolled an RBI groundout to lift the RoughRiders in front 3-1.

In the next half inning, Wichita loaded the bases with one out. Jake Rucker hit an RBI single, but Frisco reliever Travis MacGregor induced a line drive double play turned by Frainyer Chavez and Cam Cauley, preserving a 3-2 Riders lead.

Riders reliever Brian Magdaleno entered in the top of the eighth and allowed two baserunners with one out. He then retired two batters and pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Frisco starter Ben Anderson (1-3) earned the victory, allowing two runs across a season-high 5.1 innings. Wichita starter Connor Prielipp went 2.2 innings, allowing the Ortiz homer.

Notes to Know:

-Riders Field hosted a crowd of 8,042 fans, its largest attendance of the season and the highest in a Texas League game this year.

-Magdaleno is the sixth different RoughRiders pitcher to earn a save in 2025. Frisco, Arkansas (Mariners affiliate) and Montgomery (Rays affiliate) are the only Double-A teams to have six pitchers record a save.

-Osuna extended his hit streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League. It marks the longest hit streak by a RoughRider since current St. Louis Cardinal Thomas Saggese also hit safely in 15-straight in 2023.

The RoughRiders and Wind Surge clash again at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 3rd. Frisco sends out LHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 2.61) to face Wichita RHP Ricky Castro (0-1, 6.28).

Promotions include Harry Potter Night presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Kids Run The Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

