Springfield Falls Twice on Friday Night

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (11-14) dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. Game one finished in a 3-2 final, while game two went into extra innings and finished 3-1 for Northwest.

DECISIONS:

Game 1

W: Chazz Martinez (2-0)

L: Max Rajcic (1-3)

SV: Brandon Johnson (5)

Game 2

W: Henry Williams (4-0)

L: Nathanael Heredia (0-1)

SV: Ben Sears (2)

Chase Davis shows off the wheels, pushing the envelope to score from first on a single and an error. pic.twitter.com/ZfuKruKrLj - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 3, 2025

NOTES:

In game one, Max Rajcic tossed five innings while taking the loss despite only surrendering two earned runs (one unearned).

With hits in game one and game two, Miguel Ugueto extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

In game two, Osvaldo Berrios struck out four batters in the first three innings as the opener for a bullpen game.

In game two, Jack Ralston tossed three scoreless innings, including preserving a 1-0 lead in the sixth. The Naturals had runners on first and second with nobody out but didn't allow anyone to score. He struck out five.

The Cardinals had a 1-0 lead with two outs to get in the seventh but allowed a game-tying home run before falling behind in extra innings.

ON DECK:

Friday, May 3 vs NW Arkansas, 6:05 PM

RHP Tekoah Roby (1-1, 1.06) vs LHP Hunter Owen (0-1, 6.91)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, KYTV

