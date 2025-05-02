Hooks Hold off Missions on Friday Night

SAN ANTONIO - Despite a solid performance by starter Victor Lizarraga, costly errors and a quiet night with the bats resulted in a 5-3 loss for the San Antonio Missions (12-13) to the Corpus Christi Hooks (9-16).

Lizarraga got the start in the fourth game of a six-game series vs the Hooks and was unhittable through three innings. After walking the Hooks leadoff man Zach Cole, the right hander sat down seven of the next nine batters via strikeout.

Lizarraga's lone mistake came in the top of the fourth inning. After hitting Luis Castro to lead off the inning, Rowdey Jordan cracked a two-run home run to left field to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead. Lizarraga finished the day pitching five innings allowing two runs and two hits while walking two and striking out seven.

The Missions cut the lead in half 2-1 after Marcos Castañon launched a solo home run (2) in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Miguel Cienfuegos came on for his sixth appearance in the sixth inning, where the Hooks would tack on two more runs. After Cole reached on an error, an errant pickoff attempt by Cienfuegos allowed Cole to move to third. Castro then drove in Cole with an RBI single. Following up Castro, Jordan singled. Cienfuegos then induced a ground ball out but both runners successfully moved into scoring position. Castro then scored on an Anthony Sherwin sacrifice fly to give Corpus Christi a 4-1 lead. Cienfuegos continued pitching into the next inning where he pitched a scoreless seventh to keep the Missions within three.

In the bottom of the frame, San Antonio once again cut the deficit in half 4-2 after Devin Ortiz tripled (1) and later came in to score on a Castañon RBI ground out.

Ryan Och came in for Cienfuegos in the top of the eighth. A leadoff single allowed Cole to reach, and he later moved to second on a wild pitch. Cole later scored after Och committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, giving Corpus Christi the lead 5-2.

Och came out to pitch the ninth, retiring the first two batters before acting manager Miguel del Castillo turned to José Geraldo. Geraldo got Bryan Lavastida to line out to keep the score 5-2.

Despite a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth by Anthony Vilar (3), the Missions were unable to bring any more runs across, giving Corpus Christi the 5-3 win.

Castañon, Ortiz, and Vilar would each finish the day 2 for 4. Two RBIs were credited to Castañon, and one was credited to Vilar on his solo home run.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night. Southpaw Jagger Haynes (2-1, 5.40) takes the mound for San Antonio while right-hander Jackson Nezuh (0-4, 5.87) goes for Corpus Christi. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

