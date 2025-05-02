Labrada Lifts Travs to Split in Twinbill

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers split a doubleheader on Thursday with the Drillers winning game one, 6-5 and the Travs bouncing back to take the nightcap, 7-2. It was a frustrating night for the Travs offense going a combined 4-27 with runners in scoring position. Tulsa rode a six run inning to the victory in the opener as a late rally came up just short. Arkansas then rallied for the win in the second game, taking the lead in the sixth inning and putting it away with a four run seventh.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Tulsa's six run fifth inning included a go-ahead two-run double from Nick Senzel who just joined their team today and a three-run homer from Damon Keith.

* Arkansas put up three in the sixth and one in the seventh on a Josh Hood homer but never got the tying run on base.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Thirsting for a clutch hit, Victor Labrada delivered a two-run single off the glove of the second baseman to put the Travs up a run with two out in the sixth.

* Michael Hobbs worked around a leadoff single to protect that one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth as he struck out the top three hitters in the Drillers lineup in order.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 3-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* C Julio Rodriguez: 3-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Bill Knight extended his hit streak to eight and has hits in 16 of his past 17 games.

* Michael Morales was activated off the Injured List and started game one working three scoreless innings in his season debut.

Up Next

The series in Tulsa continues on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.