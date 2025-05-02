Travs Foiled in Tulsa

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - For the second time in three days, the Arkansas Travelers lost on the final pitch of the game, falling to the Tulsa Drillers 5-4 on Friday night. The winning run scored with two out in the ninth when Hunter Fitz-Gerald made a sliding stop on a hard ground ball but then his throw to the pitcher covering glanced off the glove of Juan Burgos. It marked the fourth error of the game charged to the Travs. Arkansas did not score until the seventh inning and totaled only seven hits in the game while drawing 11 walks. They left 13 runners on base including leaving the bases full in three consecutive innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Caleb Cali gave the Travs their only lead of the night with a sharp single up the middle to score two in the seventh.

* Tulsa responded by retaking the lead in the bottom half of the inning scoring twice on three hits.

* The eventual winning run reached with one out on a fielder's interference call against Burgos who was trying to pick up a loose ball in front of first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-4, BB, run

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB

News and Notes

* Bill Knight extended his hit streak to nine, a Travs season high, and has hits in 17 of his past 18 games.

* Reid VanScoter was activated off the Injured List and started the game working 2.2 scoreless innings in his season debut. Brock Rodden was placed on the Injured List in a corresponding move.

Up Next

The series in Tulsa continues on Saturday night with lefty Danny Wirchansky (1-1, 4.15) starting for Arkansas against righty Peter Heubeck (0-1, 5.19). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

