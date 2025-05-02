Hooks Win Again

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Jose Fleury turned in another quality start and Rowdey Jordan blasted a two-run home run Friday night, as the Hooks dispatched the Missions, 5-3, before 4,548 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi has won three in a row for the first time this year, while taking five of the past seven games.

Fleury improved to 3-0 on the season by limiting San Antonio to a Marcos Castañon solo home run in six innings of work. The 23-year-old right-hander scattered four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.

Fleury has now recorded 31 strikeouts against five walks, 15 hits, and three runs in 28.0 innings on the season. His ERA sits at 0.96.

Jordan began the scoring by belting his second homer as a Hook, a no-doubt, two-run shot to left in the fifth that traveled an estimated 386 feet.

Zach Cole reached base to start the sixth after blistering a 107 MPH ground ball off third baseman Devin Ortiz. Cole advanced two bases on an errant pickoff attempt before coming home on a base hit by Luis Castro.

A Jordan single and Ryan Wrobleski ground ball pushed Castro to third, with Anthony Sherwin making it a 4-1 contest via a sac fly to center field.

Cole, manufacturing the fifth CC marker, singled to lead off the eighth. After moving up on a wild pitch, he garnered a pick off attempt at second that sailed into center field. Cole broke for third immediately for a stolen base and then continued home thanks to the error.

Anderson Bido picked up his third hold by limiting San Antonio to one run in the seventh.

Alejandro Torres stranded two in scoring position in the eighth before withstanding a two-out solo homer in the ninth for his first save of 2025.

