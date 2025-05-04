SA Scores Two in Ninth for Split

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks were denied a series win Sunday afternoon as the Missions rallied for a pair of ninth-inning runs to claim the finale, 5-4, before 3,885 at Wolff Stadium.

Alex Santos II was near perfect in his second start of the season, striking out three against one hit in three frames. Santos, who threw 33 of 42 pitches for strikes, retired nine of the 10 Missions he faced.

Jose Gonzalez, playing in his fourth Double-A game, helped to open the scoring with a lead-off single in the third. Gonzalez advanced thanks to a throwing error and a groundout, and then scampered home on Pascanel Ferreras' line-drive single to right.

San Antonio surged ahead courtesy of a three-run fourth. Devin Ortiz delivered the big blow with a two-out, two-run home run to left.

Joey Mancini bounced back by blanking the Missions in the fifth, sixth, and seventh. Mancini, who struck out four without issuing a walk, retired the first two in the eighth before exiting the contest.

Meanwhile, the Hooks rallied with a three-spot of their own as John Garcia and Gonzalez clubbed consecutive doubles to start the fifth. Two batters later, Luis Castro made it 4-3 Corpus Christi with a two-run single into left.

San Antonio's two-run ninth was staged by a pair of inning-opening singles and a Corpus Christi error. Moisés Gómez won the game with his second sacrifice fly of the afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.