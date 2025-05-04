Riders Salvage Series, Outmuscle Wind Surge 6-1

FRISCO, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 6-1 on Sunday evening from Riders Field, salvaging a series split.

In the bottom of the first, Keyber Rodriguez poked an RBI single to give the Riders (17-10) a 1-0 lead. Rodriguez then cranked an RBI triple in the bottom of the third, propelling Frisco in front 3-0.

Wichita (15-12) responded in the top of the fourth when Rubel Cespedes lined an RBI single, cutting the Wind Surge deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Frisco added on when Abimelec Ortiz roped an RBI single and Luis Mieses smashed an RBI double, giving the RoughRiders a 4-1 lead.

Mieses came through again in the bottom of the eighth, clashing a two-run single to push the Frisco lead to 6-1. The base knock marked his third-straight multi-hit game.

Riders reliever Larson Kindreich then pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning, securing the save in his 2025 Riders debut. Nick Krauth (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run across two innings. Ryan Lobus also turned in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Riders starter Florencio Serrano Jr. retired all nine batters across three scoreless innings. Wichita starter Christian MacLeod (0-1) absorbed the loss, allowing two runs on five hits.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco has not lost each of the first five series of the season for the first time since 2008.

-Over the last four games, the Riders bullpen yielded just one earned run across its final 19.2 innings (0.46 ERA).

-Mieses has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. His three RBI are his second-most this season after tallying four on April 9th at Northwest Arkansas.

-Rodriguez collected his fourth three-hit game of the season.

The Riders travel to take on the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) starting at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6th from Nelson W. Wolff Memorial Stadium. Tune in to the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

