Labrada Stays Hot But Travs Fall

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers finished off a series victory over the Arkansas Travelers with a 9-2 final score on Sunday afternoon. The Drillers took advantage of 12 walks given out by Travs pitching. Victor Labrada was a bright spot for the Travs going 2-3 with a double and a home run. Tulsa starter Jackson Ferris earned his first win of the season with the loss going to Jimmy Kingsbury.

Moments That Mattered

* Caleb Cali double home a run in the top of the third to put the Travs in front but they didn't add on, leaving the bases loaded.

* Tulsa responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning without getting a hit as they cashed in a hit batter, four walks and a sacrifice fly. That put the Drillers in front and they led the rest of the way.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-3, BB, run, 2B, HR, RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-2, 2 BB, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Labrada has a 10 game hitting streak and batted over .500 for the series.

* Infielder Ben Ramirez came off the bench to record the final out on the mound for Arkansas.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs welcome in the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Righty Dylan File (1-1, 5.61) makes the start for Arkansas against lefty Ixan Henderson (2-1, 2.79) for Springfield. It is the start of Mad Mallards Week and a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

