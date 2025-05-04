Missions Walk-Off Hooks, Earn Series Split

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After starting off the homestand with a walk-off win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (9-18), the San Antonio Missions (14-13) came from behind and walked-off the Hooks for the second time to earn a series split on Sunday. A Moisés Gómez sacrifice fly scored Romeo Sanabria as the Missions defeated Corpus Christi 5-4.

Jackson Merrill continued his rehab assignment on Sunday batting second in San Antonio's lineup; this time deployed as the Missions' designated hitter. As the 2024 MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger winner continues to make his way back to San Diego, Merrill ended up scoring a run and was hit by a pitch, going 0 for 3 on the day.

Baez toed the rubber for his second start of the series after pitching seven innings of two-hit ball to open the homestand. He would add two more innings of scoreless ball Sunday before running into some trouble. Baez finished the day completing four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.

Opening the scoring for Corpus Christi, Pascanel Ferreras hit an RBI single to bring home Jose Gonzalez to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.

After Joey Mancini replaced Corpus Christi starter Alex Santos II in the bottom half of the fourth, Merrill was hit by Mancini to lead off the inning. A Brandon Valenzuela single would advance Merrill to third, and he would eventually make his way home to knot the game 1-1 on a Gómez sacrifice fly.

With Valenzuela still on at first, Devin Ortiz stepped to the plate and hammered a Mancini off-speed pitch 350ft onto the grass beyond the left field wall. The two-run blast (2) by Ortiz gave the Missions the lead 3-1.

The lead would not hold for long as the Hooks scored three runs of their own in the top of the fifth. A double by John Garcia would lead off the inning. The next batter, Gonzalez, would hit a ground-rule double to score Garcia and following a walk to Logan Cerny, manger Luke Montz turned to Jose Espada to come out of the San Antonio bullpen.

Espada would get the second batter to ground out for the first out of the inning but both runners advanced on the play. Luis Castro would then chop a single into left to bring home both Cerny and Gonzales, regaining the lead for Corpus Christi 4-3. Both runs were credited to Baez.

Espada remained on the mound for the sixth inning, holding the score at 4-3 while striking out three total Hooks batters over two full innings to get the ball to Fernando Sanchez for the seventh.

Sanchez pitched a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one and continuing his outing into the eighth where he would retire two before Montz handed the relief task to Bradgley Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would get the final out in the eighth before tossing a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the ninth inning to put the Missions in position to claw back in the home half of the inning.

After Valenzuela led off the inning with a single, Francisco Acuna would come in to pinch run. Romeo Sanabria would follow suit with a single to right field that got away from Gonzalez and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Acuña to score from first and tie the game at 4-4 while Sanabria advanced to third.

Gómez then lifted a fly ball to the center fielder Cerny. With Sanabia tagging, Cerny fired a throw home that was cut off, allowing the run to come across and seal the 5-4 win for San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

Following an off day on Monday, the Missions will welcome the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, to Wolff Stadium for a six-game series. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday May 6th with the first pitch at 6:05 PM CT, an hour earlier than normal, for AARP $2 Tuesday. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.