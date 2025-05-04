Tulsa Walks-off on Travs

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - A wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home the winning run sending the Tulsa Drillers to a 4-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. The Drillers have won four of the first five in the series, three in walk-off fashion. Victor Labrada had two hits including a homer but the Travs did not have a hit after the fifth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Labrada's homer put the Travs on top by a run in the fifth inning.

* Two innings later, Aaron Bracho tied the score with a solo homer for Tulsa.

* After Arkansas didn't score in the top of the 10th, Tulsa's automatic runner moved to third on an inning opening groundout and scored two pitches later.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, BB, HR, RBI, SB

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Bill Knight had his hit streak snapped at nine, but Labrada now has a nine game hitting streak, tied for the longest of the season by a Traveler..

* Arkansas dropped out of first place with the loss and now sit a game behind Northwest Arkansas.

Up Next

The series in Tulsa wraps up on Sunday with Jimmy Kingsbury (1-1, 8.36) starting for Arkansas Jackson Ferris (0-2, 6.46) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

