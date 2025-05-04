Naturals Fall to Cards 3-2 on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Jac Caglianone and Dustin Dickerson each homered, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-11) couldn't hold off a late charge from the Springfield Cardinals (12-15) in the 3-2 loss. The Naturals have a scheduled off day on Monday and return to action at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday with an 11:05 PM CT first pitch against the Wichita Wind Surge.

Jac Caglianone got the scoring started in the first inning with two outs. The lefty slugger hammered a fastball to right field with two outs, leaving the ballpark at 115 miles per hour. The 395-foot blast was Caglianone's team-leading sixth of the year and made it a 1-0 game.

Northwest Arkansas added to its lead in the fifth when Dustin Dickerson hit his second long ball of the year. Dickerson led off the inning with his second home run of the year, a line drive down the left-field line, to make it a 2-0 game. The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Nats' lead to 2-1.

The Cardinals got to the Naturals and reliever Beck Way in the seventh to take the lead. Nathan Church hit a two-run homer to give the Cardinals the lead, with their bullpen shutting down the Naturals' offense to deal NWA their second loss of the week in 3-2 fashion.

The Naturals took the series 4-2 and head back to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge beginning Tuesday with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with the radio broadcast on the MiLB and www.nwanaturals.com. You can also watch the games on the Bally Live Sports app for free or on MiLB and MLB.tv with a subscription.

