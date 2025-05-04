Wind Surge Drop Series Finale to RoughRiders

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas (May 4, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge fell 6-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders in the series finale at Riders Field. The RoughRiders pulled away with four unanswered runs over the final few innings to notch their third straight win and a series split.

Keyber Rodriguez lined a comebacker that found the grass in left field in the top of the first, scoring Sebastian Walcott from second. Rodriguez would later connect on his first triple of the year out to left two innings later, once more bringing across Frisco's leadoff man Walcott for a 2-0 RoughRiders lead through three.

Rubel Cespedes pulled a run-scoring single out to right in the top of the fourth for Wichita's solo run in the series finale.

Two insurance runs followed for Frisco in the bottom of the sixth on an Abimelec Ortiz single into left center and a double down the right field line from Luis Mieses for a 4-1 advantage two-thirds of the way through the game. Mieses pushed in an additional two on a single to right in the last of the eighth. After a routine top of the ninth, the final score read 6-1 RoughRiders.

Christian MacLeod took the loss, his first decision of the season with the Wind Surge, after yielding two earned runs on five hits with a walk over three innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita is now 2-1-2 in series this season after their first split set of the year.

Mike Paredes begins his year by not giving up an earned run over 23 innings pitched out of the bullpen before the Ortiz RBI single in the sixth.

Rubel Cespedes ties for the Wind Surge individual lead in RBIs (16) with Tanner Schobel.

Kyler Fedko's on-base streak culminates at 21 games, standing as the current high across all of Double-A.

Today's game is the last that Wichita plays against a Texas League South opponent for 16 days, until they play a series on the road in the Lone Star State opposite the San Antonio Missions beginning May 20.

The Wind Surge travel to begin a series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, May 6, at Arvest Ballpark at 11:05 AM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

