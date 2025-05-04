Cards Go to Church on Sunday for Offense in Win

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Nathan Church hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to help the Springfield Cardinals top the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. Church, who doubled home a run in the fifth inning, drove home all three runs for Springfield (12-15) in their series-finale win.

NOTES:

- Church's home run was his second of the series and marked his second game-winning hit of the series after his walk-off single on Thursday night.

- Carlos Linarez finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

- Nick Raquet (2-0) pitched three-scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Sean Harney delivered a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

- Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on five hits over five innings in his fifth start of the season. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

- The win wrapped a 2-4 series for the Cardinals against the Naturals (16-11).

ON DECK:

- Tuesday, May 6, 6:35 p.m. CT at Arkansas (Seattle)

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. TBA

- Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM and springfieldcardinals.com

