Cards Go to Church on Sunday for Offense in Win
May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Nathan Church hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to help the Springfield Cardinals top the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. Church, who doubled home a run in the fifth inning, drove home all three runs for Springfield (12-15) in their series-finale win.
NOTES:
- Church's home run was his second of the series and marked his second game-winning hit of the series after his walk-off single on Thursday night.
- Carlos Linarez finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
- Nick Raquet (2-0) pitched three-scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Sean Harney delivered a perfect ninth inning for his third save.
- Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on five hits over five innings in his fifth start of the season. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.
- The win wrapped a 2-4 series for the Cardinals against the Naturals (16-11).
ON DECK:
- Tuesday, May 6, 6:35 p.m. CT at Arkansas (Seattle)
- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. TBA
- Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM and springfieldcardinals.com
