Jensen, Cags Homer as Naturals Take First Place With 5-4 Win

May 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI -- Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone each homered in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-10) 5-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals (11-15) on Saturday night. With a series win in hand and sole possession of first place, the Naturals look to close out the road trip at Hammons Field on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals got on the board in the opening frame, taking the lead when Gavin Cross floated a single to right, scoring Javier Vaz from second base to make it a 1-0 game. NWA starter Hunter Owen tossed a clean first inning, and while he allowed a pair of base runners in the second, he managed to get out of the inning to maintain the lead.

The Nats added two more in the third with Vaz on the basepaths after a single. Jac Caglianone stepped up to the plate with two outs and blasted his fifth home run of the season to extend the lead. Caglianone's 417-foot clout landed on the roof of the Cardinals' training facility, giving NWA a 3-0 lead.

The Naturals plated another rrun in the fourth, this time with Jack Pineda driving in Spencer Nivens with a single to right, and Carter Jensen hit his third home run of the season in the fifth to give the Nats a 5-0 edge.

While the Cardinals scored twice in the sixth and twice more in the ninth, Northwest Arkansas was able to secure a 5-4 win. With the victory and losses by Wichita and Arkansas, the Naturals took over first place in the Texas League's North Division and are tied for the best record in the league with the Frisco RoughRiders.

The Naturals and Cardinals close out their series Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch at Hammons Field. NWA returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday with an 11:05 PM CT first pitch to open a six-game series at home against the Wichita Wind Surge.

