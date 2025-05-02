Homestand Highlights: May 6 - May 11

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 6th to host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game series through Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11th. The homestand will begin with the first Education Day Game of the year and continue with daily food and drink specials before back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night, and a Mother's Day Mesh Beach Pool Duffle Bag Giveaway on a Family Sunday with a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway and a special Kids plus Moms Run the Bases for the finale.

Tuesday, May 6 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME PRESENTED BY SOUR PUNCH AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip to the ballpark. This is the first of two Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark this season and they are presented by Sour Punch and NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Wednesday, May 7 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO AND SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Wednesday night against Wichita is presented by Dave & Buster's

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, May 8 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY STARTUP JUNKIE

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Startup Junkie.

Friday, May 9 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to the first of back-to-back nights of fireworks at Arvest Ballpark. The post-game fireworks show is presented by SeaPak.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 10 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5:00 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the second of two consecutive nights of post-game fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A as we celebrate another home weekend of Naturals baseball.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game.

NATURALS HALL OF FAME NIGHT - Prior to the game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will induct the newest member into the Naturals Hall of Fame at Arvest Ballpark. The Hall of Fame induction is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT -All scouts in attendance will receive a special commemorative scout patch while everyone in the group will have the opportunity to campout in the outfield following the conclusion of the fireworks show. This is the first of two Whataburger Scout Nights this season at Arvest Ballpark.

Sunday, May 11 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

MOTHER'S DAY BEACH POOL MESH DUFFLE BAG GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES AND SOUR PUNCH ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS AND MOMS RUN THE BASES

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION - The Naturals would like to extend a 'Happy Mother's Day' to all the baseball moms out there. We hope you'll enjoy a Family Sunday at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals take on Wichita.

BEACH POOL MESH DUFFLE BAG GIVEAWAY - The first 500 moms in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Naturals Beach Pool Mesh Duffle Bag courtesy of Red Vines and Sour Punch as they enter the main gates.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS AND MOMS RUN THE BASES - Kids and their moms will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game, which is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

