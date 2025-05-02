Wind Surge Cede to RoughRiders

May 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 3-2 against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. After putting the tying run on base down to their final out, Wichita falls for the first time this series in a close contest.

One of the primary factors that kept the game within distance for the Wind Surge throughout the night came from one of the season's bright spots thus far: the bullpen. Aaron Rozek gave up just one run on four hits with five strikeouts over four and one-third innings, while Cody Laweryson got two batters down on swinging strikes in the eighth.

Abimelec Ortiz launched a two-run homer out to right field in the bottom of the third to start the scoring for the hosting RoughRiders. Noah Cardenas brought a run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single up the middle, scoring Rubel Cespedes from second.

After an infield groundout plated a third run for Frisco in the last of the fifth, Jake Rucker responded with a single to left in the top of the sixth to make the score 3-2 RoughRiders.

Wichita put men on base in the eighth and ninth innings, including Ricardo Olivar reaching on a two-out single when down to the last out, but a 5-3 putout in the following at-bat ended the game in a one-run defeat for the Wind Surge.

Connor Prielipp took his second loss of the season, yielding two earned runs on five hits and a walk over two and two-thirds innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The 13 hits are the most in a game for Wichita this season.

Kyler Fedko has reached base in 20 straight games, the longest on-base streak in all of Double-A.

Ben Ross finishes with his first three-hit game of the season. Ricardo Olivar is also up to a team-leading nine multi-hit games after tallying three singles out of the two spot in the order.

Kala'i Rosario recorded his first outfield assist in the bottom of the second. He is the fourth Wind Surge outfielder to notch an assist this year, and the team is up to five total.

In four appearances (two starts and two as a long reliever out of the bullpen) with Wichita in 2025, Aaron Rozek has not struck out fewer than five opposing hitters.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, May 3, at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

