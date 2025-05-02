Former RoughRider Owens Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Tyler Owens made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers on May 1st in their game against the Los Angeles Angels. Owens is the fifth player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Owens pitched a scoreless inning in Detroit's 10-4 win versus the Angels, allowing just one hit.

The Ocala, Florida native was called up to the Tigers after making 12 appearances with Triple-A Toledo. He was traded from the Rangers on July 28th, 2024 along with current Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks in exchange for catcher Carson Kelly.

In 2024, Owens made 26 appearances with the RoughRiders after being dealt to Texas on January 26th for outfielder J.P. Martinez. With Frisco, he went 2-0 with a 2.80 ERA, 13th best among Texas League pitchers with 25-plus appearances.

The former 2019 13th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves was selected out of Trinity Catholic High School (FL). Owens pitched four seasons in the Braves organization, reaching as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2023.

Owens is the fifth former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent and Grant Wolfram. Owens is the 219th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

