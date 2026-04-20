Hooks Rally with Six-Run Sixth

Published on April 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks completed a five-win week by battling back to beat Northwest Arkansas, 7-3, before 2,137 fans on a cold and wet Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi is 9-6 on the season, with its nine wins coming in the past 12 games.

Yamal Encarnacion collected three of the six Hooks hits Sunday, including a lead-off double that blossomed into a second-inning run. Luis Baez cashed in the marker with the first of his two sac flies on the day.

The Naturals pulled ahead by plating a pair in the third but were shut down as Hooks hurlers permitted only one hit the rest of the way.

Julio Rodriguez worked two innings of relief in his season debut and Nic Swanson retired seven of the eight men he faced.







Texas League Stories from April 20, 2026

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