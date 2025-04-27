Riders Secure Series with Sunday Win

April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Despite a sturdy start by Jackson Nezuh, the Hooks dropped Sunday's series finale at Whataburger Field, with Frisco earning a 4-1 triumph before 5,268 fans at Whataburger Field.

Nezuh, making his third start of the season, blanked the RoughRiders over the first three frames. Josh Hatcher opened the Frisco fourth by homering to center field for a 1-0 edge.

Luis Mieses' infield knock and a two-out RBI single by Alejandro Osuna in the fifth helped the Riders to their second marker.

Those would be the only blemishes against Nezuh, who struck out six against one walk over five innings.

Corpus Christi relievers teamed to hold Frisco to two runs the rest of the way, with Tyler Guilfoil, Michael Knorr, and Alimber Santa pitching scoreless innings. Santa struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Hooks hitters managed only five singles on the afternoon. Their run came in the sixth with Bryan Lavastida working a one-out walk. Pascanel Ferreras, who reached base twice, looped a knock into center before Colin Barber ripped a line drive into right field, plating Lavastida. Barber leads the club with nine RBIs.

Luis Castro went 2-for-4 in the contest.

