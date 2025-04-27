Pigweeds Debut Spoiled in Series Finale

AMARILLO, TX - The Yellow City Pigweeds (8-13) fell to the San Antonio Missions (11-10), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. In their debut as the Pigweeds, Yellow City dropped a one-run decision in the series finale.

Yellow City scored first for the third straight contest. LuJames Groover hit a no-doubter over the left-center wall for his third homer in his last four at-bats. Groover's fifth homer of the year ties him with Kristian Robinson for most among the Pigweeds.

The Missions immediately responded with a three-run, two-hit second inning, highlighted by Wyatt Hoffman's two-run single, his first RBI of the season.

Christian Cerda led the Pigweeds' response, reaching base on a walk to start the bottom half of the second. After a hit batter, Jose Fernandez brought home Cerda with a double and his 15th RBI of the year. Yellow City tied the game as Ivan Melendez scored on a wild pitch, knotting the score back at 3-3.

San Antonio retook the lead for the second time on Anthony Vilar's third-inning solo shot, extending the lead on the eventual go-ahead homer off Brandon Valenzuela's bat to push the lead to 5-3 in the fourth.

Both pitching staffs took over the afternoon in the late frames. Yellow City's arms retired nine consecutive hitters after Valenzuela's solo shot, while San Antonio pitching allowed just a single baserunner after the second inning and into the seventh frame.

Yellow City scratched a run closer in the seventh inning with some two-out hitting from the bottom of the Pigweeds lineup. Jack Hurley 's single and a San Antonio fielding error scored Fernandez to cut the lead to 5-4.

The Pigweeds threatened in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with one out, but failed to score after a leaping game-saving catch in left center by Tyler Robertson.

Amarillo will be back in action on Tuesday, as they start a road series against Midland. The series opener between the Soddies and RockHounds will be a matinee that starts at 11:00 a.m., and neither team has named a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

GROOVER GOES GONE: Launching his fifth homer of the season today was LuJames Groover ...the third baseman hit four long balls in the series against the Missions...he has 16 career home runs in his minor league career with eight of those against Double-A pitching.

EXTRA EXTRA: Amarillo added two more extra base hits, tallying 74 total on the season, good for the Double-A baseball lead...joins the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) as the only squads with 40+ doubles and 20+ home runs.

ON-BASE BAHAMIAN: With his second-inning walk, Kristian Robinson extended his on-base streak to 17 games...the native Bahamian owns the longest active streak in the Texas League and is currently the second longest in Double-A ball (Brock Wilken, Biloxi [Milwaukee] at 18)...Robinson is hitting .290 (18-for-62) in the streak, with 15 walks, 16 RBI, and five home runs.

