Birds Bats Come Alive in Series Finale Rout

April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals came alive offensively on Sunday afternoon, totaling three home runs and six extra-base hits, in a 12-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge at Equity Bank Park. Jeremy Rivas started the scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning before Ramon Mendoza and Miguel Ugueto added homers later in the game to help the Cardinals (10-11) take the series finale.

DECISIONS:

- W: Andrew Marrero (1-0)

- L: John Klein (2-2)

NOTES:

- Rivas' home run was his fourth of the season, a new career-high. He added a RBI-double later in the game and finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored.

- Mendoza finished 3-for-5 with his second home run of the season, three runs scored, and two RBI.

- Ugueto's two-run blast in the seventh inning was his first at the Double-A level. He totaled three hits in five at-bats with three runs scored, two RBI, and a stolen base.

- Springfield's 5-6-7 hitters (Rivas, Mendoza, Ugueto) combined to for nine hits, three home runs, nine runs scored, and eight RBI.

- The Cardinals' three home runs snapped an eight-game homerless stretch.

- Brycen Mautz allowed thee runs on four hits over three innings pitched in his fourth start of the season. The left-hander tied a season-high with three walks.

- JJ Wetherholt returned to lineup for the first time in over a week and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

- Springfield dropped four of six games in the series at Wichita.

ON DECK:

- Tuesday, April 29, 11:15 a.m. CT vs. NW Arkansas at Hammons Field

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. TBA

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv

