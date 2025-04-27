Birds Bats Come Alive in Series Finale Rout
April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals came alive offensively on Sunday afternoon, totaling three home runs and six extra-base hits, in a 12-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge at Equity Bank Park. Jeremy Rivas started the scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning before Ramon Mendoza and Miguel Ugueto added homers later in the game to help the Cardinals (10-11) take the series finale.
DECISIONS:
- W: Andrew Marrero (1-0)
- L: John Klein (2-2)
NOTES:
- Rivas' home run was his fourth of the season, a new career-high. He added a RBI-double later in the game and finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored.
- Mendoza finished 3-for-5 with his second home run of the season, three runs scored, and two RBI.
- Ugueto's two-run blast in the seventh inning was his first at the Double-A level. He totaled three hits in five at-bats with three runs scored, two RBI, and a stolen base.
- Springfield's 5-6-7 hitters (Rivas, Mendoza, Ugueto) combined to for nine hits, three home runs, nine runs scored, and eight RBI.
- The Cardinals' three home runs snapped an eight-game homerless stretch.
- Brycen Mautz allowed thee runs on four hits over three innings pitched in his fourth start of the season. The left-hander tied a season-high with three walks.
- JJ Wetherholt returned to lineup for the first time in over a week and went 0-for-3 with a walk.
- Springfield dropped four of six games in the series at Wichita.
ON DECK:
- Tuesday, April 29, 11:15 a.m. CT vs. NW Arkansas at Hammons Field
- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. TBA
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv
