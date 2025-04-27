Wind Surge Drop Series Finale Versus Cardinals

April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge fell 12-4 in the series finale against the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. After tying the game in the bottom of the third, Springfield outscored Wichita 9-1 over the final six innings to end the week on top.

Jeremy Rivas swatted a three-run home run onto the left field berm in the top of the first for a 3-0 Cardinals lead. The long ball was the righty's fourth of the 2025 season, jumping ahead to become the new Springfield team-leader.

Ben Ross worked a walk with the bases loaded, and then Rubel Cespedes smoked a two-run single to left center to tie the game 3-3 ahead of the final out in the bottom of the third.

An RBI single from Carlos Linarez and a sac fly to center by Darlin Moquete added a pair for the Cardinals in the top of the fourth. Andrew Cossetti responded for the Wind Surge by swinging away on the first pitch of the home half of that frame for a long solo homer to left field.

Springfield scored seven unanswered runs the rest of the way to take the series finale 12-3. Even with the loss today, Wichita won the series after taking four of the six games this week at Equity Bank Park.

John Klein (2-2) picked up the loss after giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over two and two-thirds innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Today marked the final home game of April for the Wind Surge. Wichita ends April with a 9-3 total record at home; the nine wins are currently the most in the Texas League as of the end of this game.

Tanner Schobel recorded his second three-hit performance of the season as the leadoff hitter. He is up to a team-leading seven multi-hit games in 2025.

Kala'i Rosario had his fifth multi-hit game of the year.

Rubel Cespedes improves his team lead in RBIs to 15.

The next 12 games for Wichita are on the road; this will be the first of two two-week road trips the Wind Surge take this season.

Wichita heads out on the road for a series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, April 29, at 12:05 PM. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

