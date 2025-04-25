Wind Surge Win Close Contest with Cardinals

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge won 2-1 over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. In a night that saw the Tumba Vacas return to the field for the first time this season, the Wind Surge took their third win out of four games this week against the Cardinals.

Kyler Fedko led off the bottom of the second with a double to left field, scoring on a groundout from Andrew Cossetti.

Wichita starter Darren Bowen retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced in his fourth start of the season. Springfield later connected on a trio of singles in the top of the fifth, with the latter in Darlin Moquete's nubber to the left of the mound tying the game 1-1.

Tanner Schobel would hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to right field, bringing in Aaron Sabato in the bottom of the seventh after the stretch. The 2-1 score would remain after Pierson Ohl and Joel Cesar held the Springfield off the board for the rest of the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tonight marked the first Tumba Vacas game of the 2025 season for Wichita. It also marked the 4,000th Minor League Baseball broadcast for Wind Surge broadcaster Tim Grubbs.

This marks the second time this week where Wichita has won while being outhit by Springfield.

The Wind Surge has secured a series split and is now one win away from a series victory.

Pierson Ohl made his 2025 season debut with Wichita in tonight's game.

Joel Cesar is tied for the team lead in saves (2) with Cody Laweryson.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, April 26, at 4:05 PM on the second Tumba Vacas Night of the season. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Tumba Vacas Beanie, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

