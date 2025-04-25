Hooks Forge Friday Win with 11-Hit Attack

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Rowdey Jordan blasted a two-out, three-run home run in the fourth inning Friday night, helping lead the Hooks to a 6-4 triumph over Frisco before 5,272 fans at Whataburger Field.

Jose Fleury's season-opening scoreless streak was snapped at 18 1/3 after the RoughRiders manufactured a marker in the second.

Corpus Christi responded immediately as Luis Castro opened the home half with an infield single while advancing to second via an errant throw. Luis Encarnacion knocked Castro in, whipping a line drive into left field.

Aided by a double play ball, Fleury faced three in the third before yielding a two-out solo home run by Keyber Rodriguez in the fourth.

Fleury, sporting a 0.82 ERA in four starts, finished with six strikeouts against one walk and five hits over 4 2/3 frames.

The Hooks pushed ahead for good thanks to three more hits in the fourth. Singles by Ryan Wrobleski and John Garcia were the prelude to Jordan's first hit as a Hook, a no-doubt blast that landed on the back of the berm in left.

Corpus Christi netted insurance in the sixth. Wrobleski was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. One out later, Logan Cerny flared a double that landed just inside the foul line in left, setting the stage for Garcia's clutch two-run single.

Alejandro Torres picked up the victory by blanking Frisco in 1 1/3 innings. Torres struck out three while stranding two in the fifth.

Patrick Halligan held the Riders to one unearned run while working the seventh and eighth.

Wilmy Sanchez withstood two walks and a double in the ninth, improving to 3-for-3 in save chances this season. Sanchez retired cleanup hitter Abimelec Ortiz, who represented the go-ahead run, via a ground ball to end the game.

