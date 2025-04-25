First BeerFest of the Season Is Saturday, May 3
BeerFest is back with more great tastings and adoptable puppies- presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue! This event will be held in the Osage Picnic Pavilion behind center field from 5:00 PM-7:30 PM on Saturday, May 3.
Enjoy Music Bingo and unlimited tastings in conjunction with Star Wars night as the Drillers face the Travelers, and stick around for post-game fireworks! First pitch is set for 7 PM.
Drillers BeerFest tickets are just a $20 add-on* with unlimited tastings & a commemorative glass.
Breweries in attendance will be Cabin Boys Brewery, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Elgin Park Brewery, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, & Coop Ale Works.
All proceeds from the event benefit Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.
Don't have your Drillers game ticket yet? Purchase now !
*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a Drillers BeerFest ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.
