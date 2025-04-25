First BeerFest of the Season Is Saturday, May 3

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







BeerFest is back with more great tastings and adoptable puppies- presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue! This event will be held in the Osage Picnic Pavilion behind center field from 5:00 PM-7:30 PM on Saturday, May 3.

Enjoy Music Bingo and unlimited tastings in conjunction with Star Wars night as the Drillers face the Travelers, and stick around for post-game fireworks! First pitch is set for 7 PM.

Drillers BeerFest tickets are just a $20 add-on* with unlimited tastings & a commemorative glass.

Breweries in attendance will be Cabin Boys Brewery, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Elgin Park Brewery, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, & Coop Ale Works.

All proceeds from the event benefit Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.

Don't have your Drillers game ticket yet? Purchase now !

*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a Drillers BeerFest ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.