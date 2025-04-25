Davis, Roby Help Cardinals Snap Skid

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Chase Davis' three hits and Tekoah Roby's five scoreless innings propelled the Springfield Cardinals (9-9) to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (10-8) on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and brought the Cardinals back to .500.

DECISIONS:

W: Tekoah Roby (1-1)

L: Trent Baker (0-2)

SV: Andrew Marrero (1)

NOTES:

- Roby tossed a season-high five innings and did not allow a run for the third time in four starts this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.06.

- Davis finished 3-for-5 with a double and extended his hitting streak to six games. Miguel Ugueto's RBI-single extended his streak to a team season-high eight games.

ON DECK:

- Friday, April 25, 6:35 p.m. CT at Wichita (MIN)

- RHP Max Rajcic (1-1, 5.27 ERA) vs. RHP Darren Bowen (2-0, 1.38 ERA)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com

