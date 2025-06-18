Cardinals Inch Closer to First-Half Title with Wednesday Win

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals evened the series with Corpus Christi thanks to a 7-2 win on Wednesday afternoon. The win sets up a chance for the Cardinals to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday evening.

DECISIONS

W: Jack Ralston (1-2)

L: Wilmy Sanchez (1-2)

Joshua Baez 454 foot TANK! This game is tied. pic.twitter.com/jkbRAyRNy2 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 18, 2025

NOTES:

Wednesday was Springfield's 39th win of the season. 39 wins matches 2024's first-half win total.

After trailing 2-0, the Cardinals scored seven unanswered runs.

Trey Paige launched his first home run in Double-A as a part of a three-run frame in the sixth.

Ixan Henderson took over the Texas League lead in strikeouts with seven in the game. He has 77 on the year.

The magic number to clinch the First-Half North Division title is down to two with Wichita still to play later on Wednesday evening.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, June 19, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

LHP Pete Hansen (3-2, 3.81) vs RHP Ethan Pecko (0-2, 7.00)

Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







