Big Inning Buries Drillers

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - A late, one-run lead for the Tulsa Drillers disappeared Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field behind a nine-run inning from Midland that featured both speed and power from the RockHounds. Tulsa owned a 3-2 lead entering the top of the seventh, but the RockHounds erased the margin thanks in large part to four stolen bases and two homers in their big inning. The result was an 11-5 loss for the Drillers.

The nine-run inning was only the second biggest of the season for a Tulsa opponent, one run short of the ten-run inning from Northwest Arkansas on opening night that overtook an 11-2 Drillers lead.

The RockHounds had jumped in front in the game with a pair of runs in the second inning off Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen. They held the 2-0 lead until bottom of the fifth when the Drillers went in front courtesy of Taylor Young.

Kendall Simmons opened the fifth with a double, and Chris Newell drew a walk. With the runners at first and second, Young turned around a full-count offering from Midland starter Gage Jump, hammering a drive onto the outfield berm beyond the left-center field fence. It was the second home run of the season for Young, and it gave Tulsa a 3-2.

Kelvin Ramirez relieved Copen and kept the RockHounds off the scoreboard in the top of the sixth.

Jorge Benitez took over for Ramirez to open the seventh, and he quickly jeopardized the lead when he walked the inning's leadoff batter, Kolby Halter, on four straight pitches. Halter stole second base, and after a line out, he also stole third. On the play, Halter and Tulsa third baseman Kendall Simmons got into a confrontation that emptied both benches.

Once things calmed, both Halter and Simmons were ejected. When play resumed, Henry Bolte reached safely on an infield single before Luke Mann struck out for the second out of the inning.

It would take a while for the Drillers to get the third out. Junior Perez singled in the tying run before a double steal and a walk loaded the bases. The third walk of the inning forced home the go-ahead run and ended the afternoon for Benitez.

Kelvin Bautista was summoned from the Tulsa bullpen and threw a wild pitch before a three-run homer from Carter Aldrete cleared the bases. A double, followed by a run-scoring single from Sahid Valenzuela accounted for the seventh run of the inning.

Euribiel Angeles completed the nine-run frame with a two-run homer that gave the RockHounds an 11-3 lead.

The Drillers added a pair of consolation runs in the bottom of the ninth when a walk by Sean McLain and a base hit by Newell set up a two-run single from Young.

*The RockHounds matched a ONEOK Field record for a Drillers opponent with nine stolen bases in the game.

*The game originally featured a marquee starting pitcher matchup as Patrick Copen took the mound for Tulsa, while Jump made the start for Midland. Copen is ranked as the 29th best minor league prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Jump is ranked the second best for the Athletics and the 99th best in all of Minor League Baseball. Neither starter was involved in the decision.

*Copen worked the first five innings for the Drillers, needing 92 pitches to do so. He allowed two runs on just three hits, but he issued five walks while striking out five. Copen has now given up 12 walks in 15.1 innings pitched since joining the Drillers.

*Jump produced a similar line, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings.

*It was a big day at the plate for Young. He finished 2-4 and matched his career high with five RBI. He also drove in five runs on June 26 of last season against Amarillo.

*Tulsa reliever Jacob Meador kept the RockHounds off the scoreboard over the final two innings while striking out two.

The Drillers will continue their series with RockHounds, playing the third game of the six-game set on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

