Naturals Drop Wednesday's Game against Sod Poodle 3-0

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Cruz Noriega entered from the bullpen trailing 3-0 in the eighth for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-32) and fired 2.0 scoreless innings, but the Amarillo Sod Poodles (27-37) shut out the Nats en route to a 3-0 win. The two sides continue their series Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Naturals' starting pitcher Hunter Owen had a flawless start to the game. He retired his first nine batters faced to swiftly get through three innings of work. However, the Sod Poodles got to Owen in the fourth inning when they scored three runs and spelled an end to his day. The inning saw nine Amarillo batters come to the dish and left the visitors up 3-0.

Northwest Arkansas' bullpen remained steady when Oscar Rayo entered the game. Rayo, Christian Chamberlain, and Noriega kept Amarillo off the board with a combined 5.0 innings of work that featured five strikeouts and just two hits. The Naturals offense was shutout and held to two hits in the Sod Poodles 3-0 road victory.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Amarillo on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.