June 24 RoughRiders Game to Air on MLB Network

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Wednesday, MLB Network announced it will air the Frisco RoughRiders' series opener against the Tulsa Drillers at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24th from Riders Field.

The H-E-B Riders Baseball Network broadcast will be part of the network's MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase, spotlighting select games around Minor League Baseball.

The RoughRiders boast six Top 30 Texas Rangers prospects by MLB Pipeline, including SS Sebastian Walcott (No. 1/No. 9 overall), LHP Kohl Drake (No. 11), 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz (No. 12), SS/2B/OF Cam Cauley (No. 18), LHP Mitch Bratt (No. 20) and RHP Josh Stephan (No. 21).

Frisco hosts Tulsa (Dodgers affiliate) for six games Tuesday, June 24th through Sunday, June 29th, followed by three games versus the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) Tuesday, July 1st through Thursday, July 3rd.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.