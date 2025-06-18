Bullpen Dynamite in Extra Inning Win

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four Arkansas relief pitchers combined for 5.2 shutout innings and the Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Jimmy Kingsbury (1.2 IP), Nick Davila (IP), Juan Burgos (2 IP) and Brandyn Garcia (IP), allowed just one hit while keeping the Wind Surge off the scoreboard. The winning run scored on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt to start the bottom of the 10th inning. Blake Rambusch reached base three times including two hits and scored three runs while also stealing two bases. Connor Charping had a pair of RBIs for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita took the lead in the fifth and had two runners on base with one out but Kingsbury came in to get a pop up and strikeout to end the threat.

* Arkansas scored their last two runs on errors by the Wind Surge defense. Rambusch raced home from second base with two out in the fifth on a groundball mishandled by the shortstop. Then the winning run scored when the Wichita first baseman fired high to first base on a bunt attempt allowing pinch-runner Yoyner Fajardo to score from second.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 3B, 2 SB

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 1.2 IP, 2 K

* RHP Juan Burgos: 2 IP, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Each of the Travs last four wins have been by one run.

* Arkansas scored in each of the first three innings with sacrifice flies producing the tallies in the opening two frames.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with righty Nick Fraze (0-2, 7.64) starting for Arkansas against righty John Klein (3-4, 3.56). It is a $3 Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.