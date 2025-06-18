Valenzuela's Walk-Off Single Vaults Missions over RoughRiders into First

SAN ANTONIO - With the game locked at zero in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Valenzuela knocked a single off the glove of Frisco shortstop Sebastian Walcott that brought home Francisco Acuña and gave the San Antonio Missions (37-28) a riveting 1-0 walk-off win over the Frisco RoughRiders (36-28). The win jumped the Missions half a game ahead of the RoughRiders in the Texas League South with four games left in the first half.

Missions starter Braden Nett dazzled with 10 strikeouts to match his career high in 5.2 scoreless innings. The Texas League's best strikeout team continued their tear with 19 strikeouts, a feat San Antonio also accomplished back on April 19. Kohl Drake held the Missions down again in his seven nearly flawless innings, but the Missions still found a way to pull through late while giving 22-year-old Tyson Neighbors his first career Double-A win.

Frisco threatened plenty early. They left two on in the first and then loaded the bases in the second with just one away. Nett proceeded to fool Frisco's top two hitters in the lineup, Walcott and Aaron Zavala, with a pair of strikeouts to sneak away from trouble.

In the third, Moisès Gòmez got San Antonio's first hit of the evening just like he did yesterday, and it also marked the Missions' first hit off Drake this season after Drake started Frisco's combined no-hitter on May 7. Gòmez advanced to third on a Ripken Reyes bunt, but the Missions couldn't bring him across to score.

After navigating through all the early traffic, Nett mostly cruised into the sixth by matching his career-high with 10 strikeouts. Keyber Rodriguez doubled with two away in the sixth, kicking Nett out of the game, but not before the Wolff Stadium crowd gave him a healthy ovation. Stephen Jones replaced Nett and fanned Frainyer Chavez to keep the game scoreless.

Jones set down two more before Och took over, and Och joined the strikeout party to commence the seventh inning stretch. In the bottom half of the frame, Drake continued his mastery by punching out two more to complete his seven shutout frames.

Och decided he wanted more K's, so he froze the next three RoughRiders on called third strikes. Drake gave way to Aidan Anderson in the eighth, who faced immediate pressure when Anthony Vilar led off with a double. Vilar moved up to third on a Gòmez flyout, but Anderson generated back-to-back groundouts that kept the game tied.

Frisco placed a runner on in the ninth, but Neighbors kept the trend of the night going by striking out the side. With the game still knotted at zero, the Missions came to bat in the ninth with first place on their minds.

Gavin Collyer took the mound for Frisco and hit Acuña to begin his outing. Devin Ortiz bunted him over with the perfect sacrifice, bringing Valenzuela to the plate. On a 2-2 pitch, Valenzuela bounced a ball up the middle. Frisco's shortstop, Walcott, ranged over, but he saw the ball tip off his glove. It rolled far enough away to allow Acuña to score from second, sending the Wolff into a frenzy with a 1-0 win.

