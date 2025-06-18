Drake Spins Gem, Riders Walked off by Missions

June 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the San Antonio Missions 1-0 on a walk-off single on Wednesday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (36-28) starter Kohl Drake delivered a career-high seven shutout innings, surrendering just one hit while walking two and striking out six. He earned his second quality start of the season, both at the Wolff.

After Drake exited, San Antonio (37-28) threatened against reliever Aidan Anderson when Anthony Vilar clipped a lead-off double in the bottom of the eighth. Anderson then induced a lineout and a pair of groundouts with Vilar on third to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the ninth, Francisco Acuña was hit by a pitch, Ripken Reyes sac bunted him to second and Brandon Valenzuela hit a walk-off single off shortstop Sebastian Walcott's glove to give the Missions a 1-0 win.

San Antonio reliever Tyson Neighbors (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Missions starter Braden Nett tossed 5.2 shutout frames.

Frisco reliever Gavin Collyer (4-3) took the loss, allowing the walk-off single.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds now trail the Missions by a half game in the Texas League South standings with four games left in the first half.

-In two starts at San Antonio this season, Drake has pitched 13-straight shutout frames, yielding just one hit while whiffing 12 and walking four.

-The RoughRiders struck out 19 times, a new franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Frisco and San Antonio meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 19th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. RoughRiders RHP Josh Stephan (4-2, 5.44) takes the hill against Missions RHP Jared Kollar (0-1, 10.13).

