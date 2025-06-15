Ortiz, Supak Guide Riders to Series Win in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took the six-game series against the Midland RockHounds with a 5-2 victory on Sunday from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

After the game started scoreless through the first four innings, Frisco (36-26) jumped on RockHounds (35-28) starter Kyle Robinson (1-2) in the fifth inning. After a throwing error by catcher Cole Conn brought Cam Cauley in to score from third, Sebastian Walcott coaxed a bases-loaded walk, scoring Abimelec Ortiz and pushing the lead to 2-0.

In the sixth, they then increased their lead to 5-0 behind an RBI double from Ortiz and a Keyber Rodriguez two-run single. Ortiz finished 3-for-4 on the day.

Trey Supak (4-2) led the charge on the hill, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out six and walking three in the victory.

The RockHounds struck back in the seventh with a pair of runs on an RBI groundout and a wild pitch to draw within 5-2, but Bryan Magdaleno threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Gavin Collyer locked down his team-best sixth save with a scoreless ninth frame.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders are in first place by 1.5 games in the Texas League South Division with six games remaining in the first half. Their magic number is five.

-In the 12 games between Midland and Frisco this season, the Riders are 8-4. Ten of the 12 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and six have been decided by just one run.

-Frisco won the series 4-2 despite not hitting a home run.

After a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

