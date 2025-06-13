Frisco Outlasts Midland in Extra Innings

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Midland RockHounds 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (34-26) drew first blood in the top of the first inning when Josh Hatcher doubled in Abimelec Ortiz to make it 1-0.

The RockHounds (35-26) then volleyed back with a Colby Halter RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the third.

With the game still knotted at 1-1 in the eighth, the RoughRiders induced four walks, including a bases-loaded walk from Jax Biggers to bring in the go-ahead run.

Down to his final out, Henry Bolte blasted a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off of Gavin Collyer (4-2) to send it into extra innings tied at 2-2.

The following inning, Sebastian Walcott laced a sacrifice fly into center field to put the Riders up 3-2 against C.D. Pelham (1-2) and Travis MacGregor locked down his second save in the bottom of the 10th, securing the win.

Notes to Know:

-The Riders are now 0.5 games back of Midland in the Texas League South Division with eight games remaining in the first half.

-Walcott went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and the go-ahead sacrifice fly, extending his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

-Before the Bolte home run in the ninth, Gerardo Carrillo, Avery Weems and Ryan Lobus faced the minimum over five innings of combined work from the bullpen.

The RoughRiders look to take the series lead against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday from Momentum Bank Ballpark. Frisco LHP Mitch Bratt (4-1, 2.26) faces Midland RHP Yunior Tur (1-0, 0.00).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.