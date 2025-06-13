Surge Slow Hooks

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA - Following an 11-0 Hooks win to even the six-game series, Wind Surge countered by holding Corpus Christi to four hits Thursday night, posting a 5-1 victory in Game 3 at Equity Bank Park.

The Wind Surge overcame a 1-0 Hooks lead by scoring four times in the fourth. Two walks and a bases loaded hit batsman fueled the home cause with Tyler Dearden providing the big hit, a two-run single off Manuel Urias.

Wichita added another in the fifth thanks to a two-out free pass plus a three-base throwing error on a swinging bunt base hit.

Alimber Santa stole the show for Corpus Christi, striking out four over two perfect innings of relief. Santa, the Astros Upper Level Pitcher of Month for May, has opened June by permitting one unearned run in 7 2/3 frames thru three assignments. The 22-year-old from Azua, DR lowered his ERA to 0.82 in 19 games on the season, striking out 40 against 25 hits, 13 walks and four earned runs in 42 innings.

Amilcar Chirinos employed a 6-4-3 double play to erase a lead-off walk in the eighth. Chirinos, breezing Andrew Cossetti to end the inning, has now pitched scoreless ball over his first two Double-A outings, covering 3 1/3 frames.

Trevor Austin's lead-off single in the third blossomed into a run for the Hooks. Ryan Wrobleski and Relyin Perez followed with a walk and a bunt single, respectively.







