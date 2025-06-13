Hot Cards Win on Wetherholt Walk-Off Hit in 10th
June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - JJ Wetherholt delivered a game-winning hit to cap off a two-run 10th inning and give the Springfield Cardinals a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at Hammons Field. Dakota Harris had tied the game with a RBI-single and advanced to second base on a throw to the plate to set up Wetherholt's hit.
DECISIONS:
W: Nick Raquet (4-0)
L: Jorge Benitez (2-1)
NOTES:
- Ixan Henderson got the start on the mound and allowed one run on two hits over a season-high-tying 6.2 innings. He lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.95.
- It was Springfield's second walk-off win of the season and the first since May 1 against Northwest Arkansas.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (35-25) vs. Tulsa (24-36)
- Friday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field
- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Jared Karros
- Nurse Scrubs Cooler Bag Theme Ticket and Top 40 Fans-On-Field Fireworks Night
- Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
