Hot Cards Win on Wetherholt Walk-Off Hit in 10th

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JJ Wetherholt delivered a game-winning hit to cap off a two-run 10th inning and give the Springfield Cardinals a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at Hammons Field. Dakota Harris had tied the game with a RBI-single and advanced to second base on a throw to the plate to set up Wetherholt's hit.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Raquet (4-0)

L: Jorge Benitez (2-1)

NOTES:

- Ixan Henderson got the start on the mound and allowed one run on two hits over a season-high-tying 6.2 innings. He lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.95.

- It was Springfield's second walk-off win of the season and the first since May 1 against Northwest Arkansas.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (35-25) vs. Tulsa (24-36)

- Friday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. RHP Jared Karros

- Nurse Scrubs Cooler Bag Theme Ticket and Top 40 Fans-On-Field Fireworks Night

- Radio broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM | TV broadcast available on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







