Tulsa's Skid Hits Six with Extra-Innings Loss

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Ezequiel Pagan of the Tulsa Drillers

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Shanna Stafford)

Springfield, MO - Offensive production continued to prove elusive for the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night in an extra-innings loss in Springfield. In a game that took ten innings to decide a winner, the Drillers produced just four hits and three runs and lost 4-3 to the Cardinals at Hammons Field.

It was the sixth straight defeat for the Drillers, setting a season high for the most consecutive losses. They have scored just six total runs in their last four losses, and they have been shut out in two of them.

For the first time in the series, the Drillers held a lead after scoring the game's first run in the top of the third inning. With one out, Kendall Simmons and Ezequiel Pagan produced consecutive doubles that gave the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals quickly responded in the bottom half of the third, courtesy of Darlin Moquete. Moquete led off the inning with a base hit, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on another ground out that tied the game.

It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-out single from Dakota Harris plated Carlos Linarez to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers scored to tie the game in the top of the eighth, but the inning summed up their recent offensive struggles. Taylor Young and Simmons opened the frame by drawing consecutive walks. Pagan came through again with a base hit that scored Young with the game-tying run.

Following Pagan's hit, Chris Newell drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Just needing to put a ball into play to likely take the lead, three straight Drillers batters went down on strikes to leave the bases loaded and keep the score tied.

Neither team could produce a winner in the ninth, so the game headed to extra innings. In the top of the tenth, with a placed runner at second base, the first two batters for the Drillers were retired on a fly out and a pop out. John Rhodes came through with the big, two-out hit when he lined a single into right field to score Simmons and give Tulsa a 3-2 lead.

Lefthander Jorge Benitez came on to try to close out the victory. Moquete went down on strikes when his two-strike, bunt attempt went foul. The failed attempt did not prove costly for the Cards as Harris and JJ Wetherholt delivered consecutive run-scoring singles to hand the Drillers their sixth straight loss.

Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen was effective in just his second Double-A start. Copen allowed just two runs on four hits in five innings. He walked four batters and struck out six. The right-hander has 15 total strikeouts in 10.1 innings since joining the Drillers.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and has now reached base safely in 21 straight games. It is the longest on-base streak this season for a Tulsa batter and ties for the third longest streak in the Texas League.

*Young walked twice in the game, but he was officially 0-2 at the plate, ending his eight-game hitting streak. He also stole his 16th base of the season.

*Ronan Kopp followed Copen to the mound and retired all six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Kopp has not allowed a run in his last 9.2 innings over a stretch of eight games.

*Lucas Wepf kept Springfield off the scoreboard in the ninth inning to extend his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings and six games. In the streak, he has 12 strikeouts and 0 walks.

*The Cardinals continue to dominate the series between the two teams, winning eight of nine meetings so far this year. Since the 2023 season, the Drillers are just 20-37 against the Redbirds and they have not won a season series between the two teams since 2021.

*Pagan continues to be the one Drillers player to enjoy success against Springfield. He finished 2-4 and is now hitting .370 against the Cards. He is the only Tulsa player with a .300 average against Springfield this season.

*The tenth-inning hit was big for Rhodes. Coming into the inning, he had just 5 hits in his previous 67 at-bats.

*Tulsa has a team batting average of .155 over the first three games in the series with the Rebirds.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will hope to end their losing streak on Friday night with the fourth game of their six-game series with the Cardinals. First pitch at Hammons Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are set to be:

Tulsa - RHP Jared Karros (1-5, 7.08 ERA)

Springfield - LHP Pete Hansen (3-2, 4.26 ERA)

