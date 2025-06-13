Wind Surge Hit The Home Run Jackpot In A Win Over The Hooks

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Kala'i Rosario pummeled a grand slam off the scoreboard in a 9-3 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park.

Ricky Castro threw his best start of the season for his first win, now standing at 1-3. Over six innings, he gave up just two hits with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts, becoming the third Wind Surge arm to record a quality start this year.

After Jorel Ortega walked and Jose Salas and Jake Rucker laced opposite-field singles, Rosario crushed one off the Equity Bank Park scoreboard to clear the bases in the bottom of the third. The grand slam was the fourth of the season hit by Wichita.

Andrew Cossetti and Nate Baez brought in a run each on a double and a single in the home half of the fifth to give the Wind Surge a 6-0 lead. Baez's single gave him his first RBI since coming to Wichita at the start of the week.

The seventh inning saw six total runs, three for each side. A two-run double from Bryce Willits and a single by Tommy Sacco Jr. gave the Hooks their lone three tallies of the night. Gabby Gonzalez brought in Rosario on a sac fly to left, and then Baez raced around on an inside-the-park two-run home run to left field to make the score 9-3 Wind Surge.

Jacob Wosinski shut the door over the final two innings, giving up just one hit with a walk and a strikeout to give Wichita the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, Aaron Sabato got called up to Triple-A St. Paul. He recorded his first Triple-A hit with the Saints in their game at Indianapolis against the Indians.

Kala'i Rosario is the fourth Wind Surge player to hit a grand slam in 2025 (Allan Cerda, Rubel Cespedes, and Jorel Ortega)

Ricky Castro becomes the third Wichita pitcher to throw a quality start (Trent Baker, Aaron Rozek).

Nate Baez is the third Wind Surge player to hit an inside-the-park home run (Will Holland, Alex Isola) in franchise history, all at Equity Bank Park. He's the second catcher to do so, alongside Isola, and the second player to record the feat against Corpus Christi, alongside Holland.

All of the run-scoring innings for Wichita came in multiple amounts.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 14 at 6:05 PM on Monrovians Night.







