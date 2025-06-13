Wichita Scores Four in the Fourth on the Way to Win

WICHITA, Kan. - Tyler Dearden knocked a two-RBI double to left field in a 5-1 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park. A four-run fourth provided most of the offense for the Wind Surge, who cruised to their second win of the week.

Tommy Sacco Jr. grounded out with the bases loaded to plate the first run of the night by either side in the top of the third.

Wichita scored four runs on three hits in the home half of the fourth. On top of a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Andrew Cossetti, and a run-scoring double play, Dearden plated the second and third runs of those four on an opposite-field single to left field. Rubel Cespedes later scored on an infield throwing error an inning later to give the Wind Surge a 5-1 lead through five frames.

Jaylen Nowlin, Michael Martinez, John Stankiewicz, and Cole Percival combined to hold the Hooks to one hit for the final five innings of the night. Nowlin tallied four punch-outs against a walk through the fifth and sixth, earning him his second win of the season. Martinez escaped a seventh-inning jam, and Stankiewicz and Percival combined to finish it in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, Tanner Andrews was signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to the Wind Surge.

John Klein made his first home start of the season, giving up just an earned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts over four innings.

Kala'i Rosario is up to a 16 game on base streak.

Andrew Cossetti has scored in five straight games.

Tyler Dearden records his seventh multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

