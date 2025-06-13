Squires Drives in Three as Nats Win, 10-2, Friday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS -- Brett Squires had two hits and drove in three RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (32-29) 10-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers (30-31) on Friday night. The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR.

The Northwest Arkansas offense got to work straight away in the opening frame. The Nats scored four runs thanks to RBI singles from Gavin Cross, Brett Squires, Dustin Dickerson, and a sac fly from Spencer Nivens. NWA came back for more, plating four more runs in the second. Cross doubled in a run while Squires banged a two-run triple to right, extending the lead to 7-0. Dickerson lifted a sac fly to right, scoring Squires to give NWA an 8-0 lead.

The Travs scored in the bottom of the third with the Naturals responding with a run of their own in the fourth. The Travelers got another run across in the bottom of the fourth and in the top of the fifth, Nivens stole second base, which triggered Dickerson to steal home and make it a 10-2 game.

Steven Zobac got the start, his first since returning from injury, and went 3.1 innings while holding the Travs to two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Nate Ackenhausen made his NWA debut out of the bullpen, throwing a scoreless 0.2 innings while Ethan Bosacker ate up the final 5.0 frames out of the 'pen, walking one and allowing three hits in a scoreless outing.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.







