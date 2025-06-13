Big 9th Inning Creates a Walk-Off Win

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A furious four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Arkansas Travelers a dramatic 9-8 walk-off win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night. Caleb Cali's two-run triple into the left field corner with two out in the ninth scored the tying and winning runs. The Travs trailed by as many as four in the game and as late as the bottom of the seventh inning. Bill Knight and Nick Raposo each had three hits on the night including one apiece in the final inning. Cali finished the night with three runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals knocked the Travs starter out of the game and scored five times in the sixth inning to build a four run advantage.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald stoked a two out RBI single cutting the deficit to one in the ninth and setting the stage for Cali's heroics.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 3-4, BB, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs won for the fifth time this season in walk-off fashion. Cali also had a game-ending hit on April 11.

* Cali now leads the team in runs batted in with 33.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday with righty Nick Fraze (0-1, 4.30) starting for the Travs. There is a postgame drone show as Barkansas Dizzys week continues. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







