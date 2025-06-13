Travs Suffer Friday Defeat

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - An early onslaught proved to be too much to overcome as the Arkansas Travelers were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 10-2 on Friday night. The Naturals posted four runs in each of the opening two innings and never looked back. The Travs racked up double digits hits on the night but only one went for extra bases. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Yoyner Fajardo each collected two hits in the game. Ethan Bosacker worked five scoreless innings in relief earning the win for the visitors while Arkansas starter Nick Fraze took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The first six batters of the game all reached base for the Naturals on their way to a four spot in the first.

* The Travs had at least one baserunner in each of the final eight innings but could not put a crooked number on the board at any point.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 1-4, BB, RBI

* RHP Michael Hobbs: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Juan Burgos threw a scoreless ninth inning and has allowed an earned run in only one of his 18 appearances this season.

* Two Naturals batters reached base in the opening inning on catcher's interference.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday with righty Michael Morales (1-3, 4.32) starting for the Travs against righty Ben Kudrna (1-4, 5.96). It is Dizzy's birthday party with paw-ty favors for the first 300 dogs and there is a postgame drone show as Barkansas Dizzys week continues. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.