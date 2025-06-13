Homestand Highlights: June 17 - June 22

June 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will be back at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, June 17th to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) in a six-game series through Sunday, June 22nd. The homestand features a Naturals Cap Giveaway and our second Bark in the Ballpark on a Thirsty Thursday™, Post-Game Fireworks on Malmö Oat Milkers Night on Friday, Come Meet Peppa Pig™ and Join the Celebration on Saturday, before a Family Sunday ends the series.

Tuesday, June 17 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH A SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The game against the Sod Poodles on Tuesday night is presented by Dave & Buster's

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Johnsonville brats for only $1 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 18 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, June 19 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY HAPPY EGG ON AN UNUSED TICKET GAME

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans will receive a Naturals cap courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Thursday night's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the second of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark this season, which are presented by Raising Cane's.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game against the Sod Poodles is presented by Happy Egg.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value for the game on Thursday against Amarillo.

Friday, June 20 - Malmö Oat Milkers vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT PRESENTED BY OATLY ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY WITH MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT BY FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO AND RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

MALMÖ OAT MILKERS - The Malmö Oat Milkers: Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, which is presented by Oatly that includes fun VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milkers Fan Trivia, and more!

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a post-game Fireworks Spectacular following the conclusion of the game.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - Veterans can get a Buy One Dugout Premium Ticket Get One Free Special with proof of military service at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office (maximum of 6 tickets). Military Appreciation Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, June 21 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

PEPPA PIG™ APPEARANCE WITH A SPECIAL SATURDAY MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO AND RESORT - POCOLA FROM 4:30 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

COME MEET PEPPA PIG™ AND JOIN THE CELEBRATION - Peppa Pig™ is making a big splash in Springdale, Arkansas, and she's giving out plenty of hugs and smiles at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, June 21st. Don't forget to bring your camera when you meet Peppa, to capture the special day!

SATURDAY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids are invited to stick around after the game for a special Saturday edition of Kids Run the Bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

MEET & GREET TIMES - The Peppa Pig™ meet and greet at Arvest Ballpark will take place in the McNaughton Real Estate Community Room. The meet and greet is open to all ticketed fans and will take place in three (3) separate 30-minute time slots: 6:05 p.m. - 6:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m. - 7:35 p.m., and 8:05 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Saturday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

FREE KIDS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC (PRIOR TO GATES) - The Naturals will be hosting a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic presented by Superior Mazda at Arvest Ballpark from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and will include baseball instruction from select Naturals' players during the event. Each registered participant will receive a FREE ticket to the game and the clinic is currently at capacity.

Sunday, June 22 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY SERVICE PLUS TELECOMMUNICATIONS FEATURING A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Catch Sunday's homestand finale presented by Service Plus Telecommunications.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday afternoon. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages will get to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game against the Sod Poodles. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.