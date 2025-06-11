Hooks Back Dombroski's Gem with Four Homers in Landslide Win

WICHITA - The Hooks blasted four two-run home runs while Trey Dombroski pitched his longest game since 2023, taming the Wind Surge over six sharp innings in an 11-0 triumph Wednesday afternoon at Equity Bank Park.

Corpus Christi, turning in its largest win of the season, has evened the series at 1.

For the second time in as many games, Edwin Díaz launched a first-inning home run, sending a 3-2 pitch from Darren Bowen over the fence in left. Díaz has now gone deep six times in 20 games with the Hooks. Tommy Sacco Jr., 2-for-3 on the day, doubled to start the ballgame.

Bowen pitched a 1-2-3 second but would not finish the third as Corpus Christi struck for seven two-out runs while sending 10 men to bat. Zach Cole, activated from the IL Wednesday, started a string of six RBI hits by belting a laser homer to right-center, cashing in Díaz's free pass.

Bryan Lavastida then coaxed a walk, leading to back-to-back RBI doubles from John Garcia and Pascanel Ferreras.

Luis Encarnacion plated Ferreras for a 7-0 lead before Bryce Willits connected on his first Double-A home run, depositing an 0-1 fastball from former Hook Angel Macuare into the terrace in right. It was Willits' second game back from the IL.

The two-out magic continued in the fourth as Cole produced a base hit in front of Lavastida, who then belted a hanging breaking ball out to left-center.

Lavastida is batting .287 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games since the start of May.

After stranding a pair of walks in a 28-pitch first inning, Dombroski permitted just four more base runners the rest of the way, completing six innings for the second time in his career. The 24-year-old southpaw from Manasquan, NJ has gone at least five frames in each of his last five starts while boasting a 3.12 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) on the year.

Michael Knorr countered two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh. Thanks to a double play, Wilmy Sanchez was able to withstand two walks and a double in the eighth, and Sanchez's 1-2-3 ninth fashioned the second shutout win of the year for Corpus Christi.







