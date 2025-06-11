RoughRiders Defeated by RockHounds in Rain-Shortened Series Opener

June 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas (June 11, 2025) - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series opener to the Midland RockHounds 6-5 on Tuesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark in a seven-inning game halted by rain.

Midland (34-24) scored the first runs of the series in the bottom of the first when Luke Mann hit an RBI single and Carter Aldrete lofted a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead.

Frisco (32-25) then answered in the top of the third when Aaron Zavala and Sebastian Walcott drilled RBI doubles to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, Clark Elliott cranked a two-run homer to give the RockHounds a 4-2 advantage.

Ian Moller then countered with a game-tying, two-run double in the top of the fourth to level the game 4-4. After Midland's Junior Perez drew a bases loaded walk to grab a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Cam Cauley clipped a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, deadlocking the game at five.

In the bottom of the fifth, the RockHounds loaded the bases for the second-straight inning and Elliott scored on a wild pitch, regaining a 6-5 lead for Midland.

Entering the top of the eighth, rain forced the tarp to cover the field and after a two hour, 14 minute delay, the game was called due to weather.

Midland reliever Yunior Tur (1-0) earned the victory, retiring two batters in the fifth. RoughRiders reliever Ryan Lobus (1-1) sustained the loss, allowing one run across 1.1 innings.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders now trail the RockHounds by 1.5 games out of first place in the Texas League South.

-Walcott leads the Texas League with 16 doubles and 24 extra base hits. He now has three multi-hit games over his last four contests.

-Moller notched his first Minor League multi-double game and totaled a season-high three RBI's. His Minor League best is five on May 3rd, 2023 while with Low-A Down East at Fredericksburg.

Frisco and Midland reconvene at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11th from Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas. RoughRiders LHP Kohl Drake (2-3, 3.38) takes the ball against RockHounds RHP Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (3-5, 4.78).

Tune into the game on the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

